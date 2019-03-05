Now that she’s hung up her skis, Lindsey Vonn is turning her attention to fashion.

The celebrated skier, who is retiring from competitive racing, has become the first global ambassador for Project Rock, a line developed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Both Vonn and Johnson are sponsored by Under Armour, which produces the Project Rock collection.

“What I find so inspiring about Dwayne is that he always gives 110 percent in everything that he does,” Vonn said. “He basically stands for 100 percent authenticity and 100 percent effort.”

In a video posted on the Under Armour site on Tuesday, Vonn is pictured in the gym and talking about exercise with Johnson to get the message out about the collection, which is targeted at all athletes regardless of their age, gender, race, creed, sexuality or skill level, according to the brand.

She said the Project Rock collection “doesn’t necessary stand for everything in the gym. It stands for a lifestyle and how you approach life.”

Johnson broke the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning, calling Vonn: “A woman who I’ve known, admired and respected over the years. ‬‪The hardest worker in the room. ‬‪The best worker in the room.”

As part of the deal, Vonn and Johnson will be featured in a content series that will be distributed on multiple social channels.

The next Project Rock collection will release globally on March 21 on the Under Armour web site, at its Brand House stores and other select retailers.

Under Armour also creates a Lindsey Vonn collection, but that line is more geared toward outerwear and outdoor pieces while Project Rock is training gear more suited to the gym.