Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Cold-shoulder Dress for Great Sports Legends Dinner Ceremony

Lindsey Vonn arrived in a black gown by Tom Ford while attending The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Sports Legends Dinner in New York on Monday.

Vonn, who is the women’s record-holder for the most World Cup skiing victories, was honored at the event, which raises funds through an auction to support paralysis research.

Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

The Olympic gold medalist wore a backless silhouette, which also featured cutouts on the shoulder. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including earrings, a bangle, rings and a watch.

Vonn’s look for the dinner was styled by Molly Dickson, who has also worked with Sydney Sweeney, Cami Mendes and Katherine Langford.

Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

Her hair was tied back into a bun, with her front strands pulled out to frame her face. For makeup, the sports star wore a soft glam look, with nude eye shadow and a nude glossy lip.

Also in attendance at the dinner was NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart, former NBA star and Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway and Paratriathlon Champion Mary Kate Callahan, who received The Buoniconti Fund’s 2022 Inspiration Award.

Lindsey Vonn, left, and Mary Kate Callahan attend The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

Recently, Vonn has been showcasing more of her style, attending the annual U.S. Open match in August to watch Serena Williams. She wore a pastel pink Gucci blazer, a black cutout bustier top and velvet pants. In the same month, Vonn announced her partnership with Swedish Eyewear Brand Yniq on a capsule eyewear collection.