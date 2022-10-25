×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Cold-shoulder Dress for Great Sports Legends Dinner Ceremony

The four-time Olympic champion was honored at the charity event.

Lindsey Vonn tom ford black dress at The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Marriott Marquis on October 24, 2022, in New York City.
Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

Lindsey Vonn arrived in a black gown by Tom Ford while attending The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Sports Legends Dinner in New York on Monday.

Vonn, who is the women’s record-holder for the most World Cup skiing victories, was honored at the event, which raises funds through an auction to support paralysis research.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Marriott Marquis. The event raised several million for The Buoniconti Fund, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a designated Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of medicine and the world’s premier spinal cord injury research center at Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)
Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

The Olympic gold medalist wore a backless silhouette, which also featured cutouts on the shoulder. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including earrings, a bangle, rings and a watch.

Related Galleries

Vonn’s look for the dinner was styled by Molly Dickson, who has also worked with Sydney Sweeney, Cami Mendes and Katherine Langford.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Marriott Marquis. The event raised several million for The Buoniconti Fund, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a designated Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of medicine and the world’s premier spinal cord injury research center at Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)
Lindsey Vonn attends The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

Her hair was tied back into a bun, with her front strands pulled out to frame her face. For makeup, the sports star wore a soft glam look, with nude eye shadow and a nude glossy lip.

Also in attendance at the dinner was NASCAR Cup Series Champion Tony Stewart, former NBA star and Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway and Paratriathlon Champion Mary Kate Callahan, who received The Buoniconti Fund’s 2022 Inspiration Award.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: (L-R) Lindsey Vonn and Mary Kate Callahan attend The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ 37th Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner, at the Marriott Marquis. The event raised several million for The Buoniconti Fund, the fundraising arm of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, a designated Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of medicine and the world’s premier spinal cord injury research center at Marriott Marquis Hotel on October 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis)
Lindsey Vonn, left, and Mary Kate Callahan attend The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ Great Sports Legends Dinner on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images for The Buoniconti

Recently, Vonn has been showcasing more of her style, attending the annual U.S. Open match in August to watch Serena Williams. She wore a pastel pink Gucci blazer, a black cutout bustier top and velvet pants. In the same month, Vonn announced her partnership with Swedish Eyewear Brand Yniq on a capsule eyewear collection.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Hot Summer Bags

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lindsey Vonn Goes Backless in Tom Ford Gown for Great Sports Legends

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad