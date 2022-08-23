EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Vonn Puts Chic Twists on Classic Aviator and Cat-eye Sunglasses in New Collection With Yniq

Lindsey Vonn and Yniq have teamed up once more for another collaboration.

The former Olympic skier and the Swedish luxury eyewear brand have launched their exclusive sunglasses collection. The two have previously worked closely together on multiple ski goggle styles.

For the collaboration, Vonn worked with Mikael Kenson, Yniq’s designer, on a number of cat-eye and aviator sunglasses that incorporate mirror and gradient tints, high-quality flat nylon lenses, unique lens filter technology for enhanced vision and feature all-metal construction.

Lindsey Vonn for her Yniq sunglasses collection. Andreas Kock/Courtesy of Yniq

“With an eye for world-class craftsmanship, Vonn and Yniq handselected each material with the vision of creating a high-quality haute-couture sunglass that can be worn from Aspen to Mykonos,” read a statement from a press release.

The first two styles of the collection, which were made in Italy, are called Lindsey Vonn Edition One and The Shield.

“I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes,” Vonn said in a statement.

Lindsey Vonn Edition One will be sold in three colorways, including gold metal, rose gold metal and black metal and costs $450. The Shield will be available in black metal, rose gold metal and raw metal and sold for $650.

Both styles will be available on Yniq’s official e-commerce site starting Tuesday.

Since retiring from professional skiing in 2019, Vonn has been working on a number of business ventures, including Yniq (of which she is a stakeholder and member of its development team), her scholarship organization The Lindsey Vonn Foundation and her own production company Après Productions.