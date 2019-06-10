Textile artist Diana Weymar has teamed with Lingua Franca for her “Tiny Pricks” project. For the first time, Weymar’s collection of subversive series of antique textiles, embroidered with short quotes by Donald Trump, is going on public display in New York. The Lingua Franca boutique on Bleecker Street will display works from the project from June 12 to early September, during which time the brand will also offer a series of limited-edition “Tiny Pricks” T-shirts, made from recycled materials.

“When Diana and I found each other on Instagram, an immediate connection was forged. We both picked up the needle as a way to cope during troubling times and I was so inspired by the community of resisters she’s helping to build,” said Lingua Franca’s Rachelle Hruska MacPherson.

Since starting the community-sourced project in 2018, the artist has amassed contributions from more than 400 people. The project is a nod to the women’s suffrage movement, and offers an antithesis to the fleeting quality of Twitter. Also, it’s cathartic: Weymar and Lingua Franca are encouraging others to add to the archive by adding their own hand-stitched work in line with the series, which include phrases such as “I want great climate” and “I’m the Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters.” There’s certainly plenty of material to draw from.

“The immediate goal of the project is to provide a creative outlet for political pain and to create 2,020 tiny prick pieces by 2020 as indication of the grassroots movement against 45’s run for second term,” Weymar said. “The collaboration with Lingua Franca is a way to expand and explore the mission of the project. They are giving the project a home in Trump’s hometown: New York City. In addition to a vibrant community of makers and activists, they are committed to upholding values that Trump threatens: decency, kindness, generosity, empowerment, inclusively and expressions of originality. They share my love of language and the power it gives us.”