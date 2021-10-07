Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Calvin Klein

Linh Peters, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein Inc., has resigned her role.

A spokeswoman for Calvin Klein confirmed her resignation and said she will be leaving the company at the end of the year. She declined to provide any further information or whether a successor has been named.

Peters couldn’t be reached.

Peters joined Calvin Klein in November 2020, having been with Starbucks as vice president, loyalty, partnerships and licensed stores product and marketing. While at Starbucks, she had overseen the brand’s loyalty program and digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing. Earlier, she held senior marketing roles at Ulta Beauty, Target and Best Buy.

Peters was expected to leverage her background to help develop the Calvin Klein brand experience, product marketing and data-driven innovation. She oversaw all aspects of Klein’s consumer marketing organization, with a focus on driving brand relevance and consumer engagement. She had succeeded Marie Gulin-Merle, who joined Google.

