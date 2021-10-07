×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Calvin Klein

Before joining Calvin Klein last November, Peters was with Starbucks.

Linh Peters
Linh Peters courtesy shot.

Linh Peters, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein Inc., has resigned her role.

A spokeswoman for Calvin Klein confirmed her resignation and said she will be leaving the company at the end of the year. She declined to provide any further information or whether a successor has been named.

Peters couldn’t be reached.

Peters joined Calvin Klein in November 2020, having been with Starbucks as vice president, loyalty, partnerships and licensed stores product and marketing. While at Starbucks, she had overseen the brand’s loyalty program and digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing. Earlier, she held senior marketing roles at Ulta Beauty, Target and Best Buy.

Peters was expected to leverage her background to help develop the Calvin Klein brand experience, product marketing and data-driven innovation. She oversaw all aspects of Klein’s consumer marketing organization, with a focus on driving brand relevance and consumer engagement. She had succeeded Marie Gulin-Merle, who joined Google.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Naomi Campbell Stars in Kith for Calvin Klein Campaign

Calvin Klein Recognizes Defining Moments of LGBTQ Journey With New Campaign

Layne to Join Calvin Klein in Key Marketing Role

Calvin Klein Taps Jacob Jordan as Global Chief Merchant and Product Strategist

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Linh Peters Resigns as Global Chief

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad