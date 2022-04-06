Lipstick Sales Jump as Mask Rules Loosen in France

LIPSTICK INDEX: Lipstick sales are looking a lot rosier in France these days.

During the week of March 14, when the country lifted most of its mask-related coronavirus restrictions, sales of prestige lip makeup jumped 30 percent — and those of prestige lipstick climbed 35 percent — in France versus the prior seven-day period, according The NPD Group.

“This spectacular increase compared to the previous week demonstrates the impact the end of the mask-wearing obligation has on consumers’ purchasing habits,” the market research group said in a statement.

Also in the week of March 14, sales of prestige makeup overall grew 8 percent, driven by lipstick revenues, while total beauty products’ sales in the selective beauty channel were up 3 percent.

“Many consumers have celebrated newfound freedom by buying a new lipstick,” said Mathilde Lion, Europe beauty industry expert at NPD. “It’s excellent news for makeup brands for which the pandemic has been particularly challenging.”

