Lipstick Sales Jump as Mask Rules Loosen in France

Revenues from prestige lipsticks in the country climbed 35 percent in the week of March 14.

MAC Cosmetics lipstick set
MAC Cosmetics lipstick set Courtesy MAC Cosmetics

LIPSTICK INDEX: Lipstick sales are looking a lot rosier in France these days.

During the week of March 14, when the country lifted most of its mask-related coronavirus restrictions, sales of prestige lip makeup jumped 30 percent — and those of prestige lipstick climbed 35 percent — in France versus the prior seven-day period, according The NPD Group.

“This spectacular increase compared to the previous week demonstrates the impact the end of the mask-wearing obligation has on consumers’ purchasing habits,” the market research group said in a statement.

Also in the week of March 14, sales of prestige makeup overall grew 8 percent, driven by lipstick revenues, while total beauty products’ sales in the selective beauty channel were up 3 percent.

“Many consumers have celebrated newfound freedom by buying a new lipstick,” said Mathilde Lion, Europe beauty industry expert at NPD. “It’s excellent news for makeup brands for which the pandemic has been particularly challenging.”

For more, see:

EXCLUSIVE: Byredo Collaborating With Lucia Pica on Makeup

Smashbox Looks to Propel Ahead, Reformulating Its Hero Products for Today’s Makeup Lover

Striking Eye Makeup for Couture Spring 2022 Displays

