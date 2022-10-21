Orly and Lisa Frank Get Colorful With Rainbow Nail Stickers and Glitter Toppers for New Holiday Collection

Los-Angeles based nail company Orly beauty and Lisa Frank are launching a colorful holiday collection featuring gel nail stickers and vibrant nail toppers.

The gel nail adhesives will come in an assortment of colorful designs and showcase Lisa Frank’s original art, including the Kitten Bubbles and Spotty & Dotty nail wraps. The nail stickers will feature a gel-like finish with long-lasting wear and won’t require professional nail tools like an LED or UV lamp.

Orly x Lisa Frank Heart to Heart nail topper. COURTESY OF ORLY

Additionally, the glitter lacquer nail toppers can be worn by themselves or paired with the gel nail stickers, including the Heart to Heart topper that incorporates tiny heart-shaped confetti, and the Your Lucky Stars topper comes with star-shaped confetti in clear lacquer.

The upcoming collection is designed to be easy to apply and remove. The products will retail for $11.99 for each nail wrap and nail topper.

Orly x Lisa Frank Spotty Dotty nail sticker. COURTESY OF ORLY

This isn’t the first time Orly partnered with Lisa Frank. Last year the collaborators released Lisa Frank nail wrap designs, top and bottom nail coats, nail polish and confetti toppers.

The new holiday collection is set to release on Monday in Ulta Beauty stores, online at Ulta.com and OrlyBeauty.com.