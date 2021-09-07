Lisa Rinna Teams With Daughters, Amelia and Delilah, for Beauty Brand

“Why wouldn’t you?”

That’s Lisa Rinna’s response when asked about her latest venture for her Rinna Beauty brand: teaming with her two daughters, 20-year-old Amelia Gray and 23-year-old Delilah Belle Hamlin.

“All jokes aside, I just think they’re so fabulous,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “Nobody has more beautiful lips than my girls and I thought how fun to have them do their own lip kits. I always call [the brand] a family affair, so it just seemed organically the right time to do so.”

Rinna’s daughters are teaming with their mother to create their own lip kits for the brand based on each of their beauty aesthetics. Each kit offers three products — a lip liner, lipstick and lip gloss — with Amelia Hamlin’s in a pink shade and Delilah’s in a nude hue. The lip kit is the start of the daughters’ partnership with Rinna Beauty.

“Just starting to be creative in a new place and getting new ideas, I think that’s really what my role will be in all of this,” Amelia Hamlin said. “Collaborating with my mom has been so fun and playing a role of a designer within her brand was really cool.”

The Hamlin sisters both have burgeoning careers in the fashion industry, with both walking the runways of Alice + Olivia, Dolce & Gabbana and The Blonds and modeling for brands like Hudson Jeans, Too Faced Cosmetics and others. Both daughters have become social media influencers in their own right, with more than 2.5 million Instagram followers between them.

Rinna’s goal in bringing her daughters into the brand is to expand Rinna Beauty’s reach in terms of demographics while sticking to the brand’s DNA, which has been the lip category since its launch in November 2020 with brand incubator SEL Beauty.

The collaboration is fitting, considering the Hamlin sisters both recounted their biggest beauty memory of their mother as children was her applying lip gloss.

“My mom honestly never wore that much makeup growing up, but the one thing that I always took from her beauty routine was, regardless of if she’s wearing makeup or no makeup, she always had lip gloss on,” Amelia Hamlin said.

That glossy lip and minimal makeup look has seeped into the sisters’ own beauty habits, with Delilah Hamlin stating: “It just got engrained in me that less is more and I’ve been doing that for a while. My main look is glowy, dewy and glossy.”

The daughters’ lip kits, which are set to release this fall, come at a growth period for Rinna Beauty, which experienced its biggest sales month in August.

“Because we launched in the middle of the pandemic when everyone was wearing masks, who knew what [the brand] was going to be?” Rinna explained. “But it hasn’t even been a year yet and we are just blowing the numbers and blowing through goals.”

Since launch, Rinna Beauty has seen a steady 25 percent increase in sales month-over-month.

Rinna launched the beauty brand in the lip category, capitalizing on her famous pout. The brand offers lip gloss, lip liners and lipsticks which can be purchased separately or together in a lip kit. Rinna Beauty’s next launch is a lip plumper this fall, and Rinna has sights on expanding the brand into the eye category next year.

As the brand continues to expand, Rinna plans to also continue working with her daughters on various social media campaigns and products.

“I know the girls would love to have their own brands, so we’ll see,” she said about the collaboration. “This is sort of the launching point for them to see what it’s like in their own right in the cosmetics world.”

