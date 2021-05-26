Sustainable swimwear label Ookioh has teamed up with women’s contemporary ready-to-wear label Lisa Says Gah to debut a capsule of collaborative, cheeky swimsuits. The brands began their collaborative relationship in November of last year, following Ookioh’s collaborations with retailer Lou & Grey, as well as stylist Rachael Wang, in 2020.

The Ookioh Says Gah collaboration is launching today on both brand’s e-commerce and includes one bikini top for $50, high-waisted bikini bottoms for $50 and one classic maillot for $100.

The collection sports three in-house playful prints, Lisa Says Gah founder, Lisa Bühler, noted: red paisley “Bandana,” black multifruit “Farmers’ Market,” and a green cow “Moo” print. Each suit is made from Ookioh’s signature 100 percent regenerated materials, including recycled fishing nets and other most and pre-consumer waste that would otherwise damage the oceans or end up in landfills.

“Camilla [Whitman, creative director of Ookioh] and I’ve been fans of the Lisa Says Gah brand and community. Both brands share a common ethos of bringing fun and joy to their community and their DNA is rooted in sustainable practices. Lisa Says Gah has been buying and making exceptional prints since their launch; Ookioh is known for color and clean lines but didn’t experiment much with prints. A partnership felt natural,” Vivek Agarwal, founder of Ookioh, said.