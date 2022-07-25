Live Rocket Studios Getting a Jump on NYFW

READY AND WAITING: Late July might seem wildly premature to be anticipating the next edition of New York Fashion Week, but Live Rocket Studios is already going on the record with some of the shows and activations it will be hosting.

The 23,000-square-foot facility on Fulton Street at The Seaport has reeled in some notable designers by offering them a location for free. That could be a $15,000-to-$25,000 savings for each company, given the costs of renting space in Manhattan. However, the Live Rocket Studios-enlisted designers will still have to cover all production costs, after party expenses and other show-related investments.

Unfazed by the expense of providing a NYFW location to select designers for free, Live Rocket Studios’ founder and chief executive officer Mark Bozek said, “We don’t care at the moment because we’re building a big business and a brand that wants live events to be a part of what we do not only with livestreaming and live commerce but with live events.”

Maxwell Osborne’s Public School will debut its latest collection on Sept. 9, Sammy B’s Samantha Black will be on the scene on Sept. 12 and Theophilio’s Edvin Thompson has secured a Sept. 14 event. Some will do runway shows and others will do vignette-type presentations in the two-level space that has an all-black interior and used to be an Abercrombie & Fitch store.

Live Rocket Studios will unveil Soho Muse, a new designer showcase, on Sept. 7. Also on its docket is a Terry Singh pop-up store Sept. 13 to 15. The participating designers were reached out to individually by Live Rocket Studios, which is giving them the space to use without any fees, according to Bozek

Asked how this plays into the decentralization of NYFW, Bozek said, “With all of the designers wanting now to show pretty much all over the city in the five different boroughs, ultimately wouldn’t it be great if we could create a scenario in a place that has access to subways and all these amenities and hospitalities? It’s all right here at The Seaport. That’s a real opportunity. That can be a real part of the future of Live Rocket — to be this destination to launch things,” he said. “…if we create these live experiences, then these live experiences can turn into livestreaming experiences where you can actually generate revenue and sell the goods even though you are a season ahead.”

Singling out the soon-to-be-opened Tin Building by Jean-Georges, a 53,000-square-foot culinary marketplace with multiple restaurants, fast-casual outposts and bars that is being orchestrated by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Bozek emphasized how the neighborhood is being transformed into a destination for concerts, food and more. Last week Alexander Wang secured a 15-year lease for a 46,000-square-foot space in the Fulton Market building for a new global headquarters and showroom.

A few additional designers are expected to be added to the NYFW roster, with several planning to check out Live Rocket Studios this week. “Some of these younger designers can make decisions based on when they can get financing and when they can get their show [on the calendar] and what have you,” he said.