LIVE AND LET LIVELY: Direct-to-consumer brand Lively, known for bras and undies that blur the aesthetic lines of lingerie — active and swim — will pop up in 11 Nordstrom stores and on nordstrom.com beginning on Sept. 17 through December.

The assortment will include bralettes, cup styles, no-wires and swim, along with loungewear and beauty products. Prices range from $10 to $65. The pop-up will have all Lively products merchandised together in a bright and fun community focused pop-up space.

Tricia Smith, executive vice president and general merchandise manager for Nordstrom, said, “With a shared focus on body positivity and empowerment, we’re thrilled to be Lively’s first retail partner.” Smith added that Nordstrom welcomes the “opportunity to introduce our customers to brands that are not widely available and look forward to offering them a variety of Lively’s functional and comfortable pieces.”

Founded by Michelle Cordeiro Grant in April 2016, Lively is only now forging its first distribution partnership. According to Grant, she chose Nordstrom because the retailer met her three key criteria: “Nordstrom was willing to build a Lively experience within a Nordstrom environment, the product wasn’t just hanging in the lingerie department and they are really showing our brand the way we show our brand in our own pop-ups.”

For Grant, another key factor was that Lively doesn’t do markdowns, and “we needed a retailer that could respect that.”

The company has raised $8.5 million to date — most recently in January 2018 when it raised $3 million for a second seed round — through three key investors. They include GGV Capital, which has a team member on the Lively board. Grant said it would soon begin fund-raising for a Series A round. The company has 40,000 brand ambassadors, and has started doing pop-ups in New York, Dallas and Nashville, Grant said.