Livia Firth and the CFDA Host Green Carpet Fashion Awards in L.A.

Livia Firth, longtime activist and founder of global sustainability consultancy Eco Age, brought her Green Carpet Fashion Awards back to Los Angeles, where the Green Carpet Challenge first began more than a decade ago.

The event was held in collaboration with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and with an expanded intersectional focus on diversity and inclusion and social justice.

The first revamped awards took the form of an intimate dinner Thursday night at San Vicente Bungalows.

“Sustainability is not a cause, it’s what we all need to drive the future together and incorporate social justice, economic inclusivity, environmental regeneration and to harness the power of the entertainment industry and the fashion industry to send this message,” Firth told the crowd, while first acknowledging the awkwardness of celebrating with margaritas while a war is going on in Ukraine, but pointing out how the war has demonstrated that governments and businesses around the world can unite around a single issue.

She went on to acknowledge her cohosts, Vogue sustainability editor Tonne Goodman and CFDA adviser and activist Bethann Hardison, who cheered from the sidelines and suggested it was time to get on with the toasting.

The evening’s honorees were Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder Aurora James; L.A.-based Native American designer Bethany Yellowtail; Color of Change president Rashad Robinson (who is bringing the inclusion rider to the Grammys next weekend), and Tom Ford for the Tom Ford Plastic Innovation Prize. (Ford had emergency knee surgery earlier in the day, and had to miss the event.)

Bethany Yellowtail attends the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

Hardison was in good spirits. “It’s nice to be back in L.A. after so long,” she said, while chatting up Bedrock and Fossil Group entrepreneur Tom Kartsotis.

Maneskin’s Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi held court at the end of one table, chatting with Duran Duran’s John Taylor and Gela Nash-Taylor, whose latest business, Potent Goods, is in the cannabis space. Meanwhile, Karolina Kurková, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio worked their model looks for the cameras.

Karolina Kurková, Livia Firth, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

Firth was wearing an emerald green plissé gown by Yellowtail, who champions indigenous craft in her collection and online marketplace. “Indigenous people are on the front lines of climate change and environmental injustice, but our communities are also leading creative solutions,” the designer said. “She set up a blueprint for partnerships for cultural appreciation, and in a financially beneficial way,” Firth added.

Aurora James and film director Andrew Morgan Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

Designer/activist James mingled with Andrew Morgan, director of the 2015 fast-fashion documentary “The True Cost,” which Firth produced.

“Fashion designers must empower all those included in the supply chain, which is why Brother Vellies is dedicated to keeping traditional African design techniques alive while also creating sustainable artisanal jobs and paying a fair living wage,” James said.

Firth launched the Green Carpet Challenge in 2010, which over the years has led to more than 250 stars stepping out in eco-friendly designs, including Meryl Streep at the 2012 Oscars in Lanvin recycled bottle fabric and Viola Davis in Valentino recycled soda can fabric at the 2012 BAFTAs. (Fair labor rights, repurposing, upcycling, low carbon and low waste, sustainable, alternative and organic fibers are among the criteria.)

Ethan Torchio, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of Maneskin. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Eco-Age

The Green Carpet Awards were held for the first time in Milan in 2017, in partnership with the Ministry for Economic Development and the Camera Moda, complete with its own Chopard-created awards statuette.

The new corporate sponsors of the awards are L’Oréal, Farfetch, Signum, 1 Hotels and Treedom.

The London-based Firth is hoping to extend Eco Age’s influence and impact throughout the year in L.A. “It’s an incredible time, look at the film ‘Don’t Look Up.’…Finally, the entire scientific community felt heard,” she said. “That is the power of Hollywood, and it’s about how can we make it bigger and bigger.”