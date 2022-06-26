×
Lizzo Shimmers in Gucci Feather-Trim Navy Gown on BET Awards Red Carpet 2022

Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers.

Lizzo updated classic old Hollywood glam for her latest red carpet appearance, wearing a gown reminiscent of a 1920s feather robe to the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

To attend the annual celebration of Black talent and culture, Lizzo — who was styled by Jason Rembert — wore a draped Gucci gown made of deep navy shimmer fabric trimmed in wispy black feathers. The dress featured a plunging neckline partially trimmed in black lace, which dove into a ruched sash-like midsection wrapped around the torso. Lizzo’s semi-sheer skirt featured a high slit extending to the left hip, which showed off the singer’s towering black peep-toe Gucci platform heels with an ankle strap. Adding to the retro glamour inspiration, Lizzo’s statement bell sleeves and floor-sweeping hem were both trimmed in black feathers.

Lizzo wears Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The star wore her hair down her back, adding slicked finger waves at the crown of her head decorated with delicately swirled baby hairs. The intricate hairstyle showed off Lizzo’s swirled crystal statement earrings. Her makeup was centered around a bronzed lip, blushed cheeks, and a smoked-out charcoal-rimmed eye.

Lizzo isn’t a nominee at the 2022 BET Awards, as she hasn’t released an album since 2019. Her upcoming album “Special,” which features the hit song “About Damn Time,” is set to release on July 15, and will be eligible for the awards show next year. Lizzo is, however, set to perform at the 2022 BET Awards.

Lizzo wears Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The BET Awards celebrate the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. The first BET Awards took place in 2001 to celebrate Black culture and Black excellence. Taraji P. Henson is the host of this year’s show with performances by Lizzo, Latto and Jack Harlow. Leading nominations include Doja Cat with six nods, Ari Lennox and Drake with four nods each.

See the BET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

