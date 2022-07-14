×
Lizzo Wears Coral Cutout Yitty Dress and Talks New ‘Special’ Album in SiriusXM Interview

The award-winning singer’s inclusive shapewear line launched in April.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY
Lizzo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 13, 2022, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo is keeping it sporty and chic while promoting her upcoming new album in New York City.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-winning singer paid a visit to the SiriusXM studios as part of her press tour promoting her new album, “Special,” which is scheduled for release Friday.

For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved bright coral cutout dress by her new shapewear line, Yitty, which launched in April. She paired it with white high-top Nike Air Force 1 sneakers and long white socks which she scrunched on her ankles. To top off the look, she accessorized with large hoop earrings, a jeweled chain necklace with the word “Yitty” and a pair of rectangular red sunglasses.

She is usually styled by Jason Rembert, who also works with Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae and Queen Latifah.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Lizzo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lizzo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 13, 2022, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lizzo announced she was releasing the shapewear line in March, posting a number of Instagram photos promoting the launch. According to the singer, the project was five years in the making.

Yitty, created in partnership with its parent company Fabletics, ranges in sizing from 6X to XS and offers a wide range of bold and bright colors such as yellow, pink, red and purple and neutrals.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Lizzo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lizzo visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 13, 2022, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” Lizzo wrote in the captions for one of her Instagram posts. “I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @YITTY isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all.”

“Special” will mark Lizzo’s fourth studio album. Her last project, “Cuz I Love You” was released in 2019 and earned a number of accolades, including the Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

The singer was also recently nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality competition series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” including one for Outstanding Competition Program.

