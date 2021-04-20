Lizzo is bringing her body positivity ethos to a new platform.

The Grammy-winning artist was named as a new Dove brand ambassador on Tuesday for the beauty brand’s “The Selfie Talk” campaign, the goal of which is to make social media a more positive, accepting and empowering place for young women.

The campaign falls under Dove’s Self-Esteem Project, which the brand launched in 2004. The campaign furthers Dove’s commitment to teach young girls about empowerment and bring awareness to the negative impact that social media and retouched or distorted images can have on young girls.

“I love how this generation is so creative in the ways in which they express themselves,” Lizzo said in a statement. “It’s really inspiring to see how people are taking their identity and their beauty into their own hands. However, people are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever. This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes. That’s why the Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have ‘The Selfie Talk’ with a young person in your life. It’s happening to young people everywhere, so let’s talk about it.”

Lizzo posted about the partnership on her Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a nude photo of herself with the caption: “Welcome to Taurus Season. To celebrate, I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie… Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby I wanted [to] show [you] how I do it au natural. I’m excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all.”

Along with the campaign, Dove released its “Reverse Selfie” video, which shows the adverse effect of image manipulation on young girls. The campaign also aligns with Dove’s work with its Crown Act, which is its mission to end race-based hair discrimination.

