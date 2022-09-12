Lizzo Brings Vibrant Drama to the Emmy Awards in Voluminous Red Giambattista Valli Couture Gown for Acceptance Speech

Lizzo made a vibrant debut at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The musician was nominated in six categories for her Amazon Prime Video show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” which she executive produces.

She won Emmys for Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program for the series episode “Naked,” as well as awards for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Lizzo presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lizzo attended the event in a red Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. The reconstructed piece featured voluminous tulle finishes. Lizzo coordinated her look with brown heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lizzo and Kenan Thompson present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Alietté founder Jason Rembert styled Lizzo for the event and has worked with Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson and Muni Long. Lizzo tapped Rembert to style her for the cover of her fourth studio album, “Special” and this year’s BET Awards, where she wore a custom blue Gucci gown. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she arrived on the carpet in a similar-hued Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble.

Lizzo accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will also be presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.