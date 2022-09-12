×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Lizzo Brings Vibrant Drama to the Emmy Awards in Voluminous Red Giambattista Valli Couture Gown for Acceptance Speech

The artist attended the ceremony wearing a reconstructed tulle dress and was honored for her Amazon Prime Video reality series.

Lizzo made a vibrant debut at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The musician was nominated in six categories for her Amazon Prime Video show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” which she executive produces.

She won Emmys for Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program for the series episode “Naked,” as well as awards for Outstanding Competition Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Lizzo presents the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lizzo attended the event in a red Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. The reconstructed piece featured voluminous tulle finishes. Lizzo coordinated her look with brown heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lizzo and Kenan Thompson present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Alietté founder Jason Rembert styled Lizzo for the event and has worked with Mary J. Blige, Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson and Muni Long. Lizzo tapped Rembert to style her for the cover of her fourth studio album, “Special” and this year’s BET Awards, where she wore a custom blue Gucci gown. At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she arrived on the carpet in a similar-hued Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble.

Lizzo accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Program at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 Emmy Awards honor the best performances and programs in television. “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. HBO’s “Succession” is leading the nominations with 25 nods, followed by “Ted Lasso” (20), “The White Lotus” (20), “Hacks” (17) and “Only Murders in the Building” (17). The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media will also be presented with the Governors Award in recognition of their work to promote gender balance in the entertainment industry.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

