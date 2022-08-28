×
Lizzo Pumps Up the Volume in Dramatic Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Gown at MTV VMAs 2022

The performer arrived in a voluminous blue dress from Glenn Martens' guest design debut for Gaultier's spring 2022 collection.

Lizzo made a dramatic style statement on Sunday in Newark, N.J., at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The hitmaker, who was nominated for four awards, arrived on the red carpet in a royal blue gown by Glenn Martens for Jean Paul Gaultier. The voluminous spring 2022 dress is from Diesel creative director Glenn Martens’ guest design debut as part of Gaultier’s Haute Couture collection.

Lizzo accessorized with gold hoops, cuffs and rings by Jennifer Fisher and sheer Lael Osness opera gloves. For footwear, she chose black boots with an elevated sole and a silver buckle.

Her look for the ceremony was styled by Brett Alan Nelson, who has worked with Doja Cat, Karol G, Bebe Rexha, and Noah Cyrus. Nelson previously styled Lizzo for her “Rumors” music video featuring Cardi B, which saw her in a number of halcyon looks.

Her hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain went for a slicked back, wet appearance. Lizzo’s glam by Alexx Mayo featured a smoky eye with blended tinges of pink, brown and black, completing the beauty routine with a coral blue lip.

The Yitty shapewear founder was among the night’s performers and was nominated for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Song of the Summer and Best Pop Video.

The MTV Video Music Awards ceremony took place live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., with hosts Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow. Minaj was presented with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The Red Hot Chili Peppers received the Global Icon Award. The event’s entertainment lineup included Blackpink, Anitta, Panic! At the Disco, Snoop Dogg with Eminem and more. 

