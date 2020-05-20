Grammy winner Lizzo and Australia-based eyewear company Quay are unveiling the Quay x Lizzo collection of eyewear and accessories. The collection is available online today at Quay.com.

To support the launch, Quay is partnering with Lizzo and hunger-relief charity Feeding America, donating one million meals through a Buy One. Get One. Give 100 Meals program. From today through May 25, customers can buy any pair of eyewear from Quay.com, get another pair of their choice for free, and Quay will help provide at least 100 meals per purchase to people struggling with hunger. Together with Lizzo, Quay has committed to donating one million meals through Feeding America.

Jodi Bricker, chief executive officer of Quay, said she chose Lizzo as the face of the “Confidence is Quay” campaign for several reasons. “We see Lizzo as an icon of confidence, self-love, and self-expression. She speaks her truth and, in doing so, empowers all of us to do the same. Confidence, self-expression, and authenticity are at the core of everything we do at Quay, and we’re excited to partner with someone who owns that and stand together to help the underserved community through Feeding America.”

For her part, Lizzo wanted to work with Quay because of what the brand stands for. “Quay is different than other brands out there,” said Lizzo, whose music celebrates diversity. “They’re cool and fresh, but also inclusive and attainable. Their message of confidence and self-expression is something that I believe in and can stand behind. Combine all that with the opportunity to do good with Feeding America, and it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The collection features eight styles, including some of the brand’s bestselling shapes such as cat eyes, aviators and shields. The eyewear, which consists of sunglasses and blue light glasses, starts at $55, and goes as high as $75 retail.

“My style is always evolving,” said Lizzo. “I like to mix it up, and I love that this collection has a little bit of everything. There’s one with glitter lenses, another with star-shaped studs. I like those kinds of special details. These glasses are fun and different.”

Quay markets and sells its eyewear in 35 countries and 4,000 points of distribution, including 11 company-owned Quay retail shops.

