Lizzo Speaks Out at SXSW, Natori’s Sleep Tie-up, Saks’ Aspen Dinner

SPEAKING OUT: Lizzo’s SXSW session on Sunday felt more like hanging with a friend than watching a keynote address — that is, if you’re pals with a vivacious, straight-talking, multiple Grammy-winning star with an infectious laugh. (And if so, lucky you.)
Brimming with energy and her signature sense of self-love, Lizzo made one thing absolutely clear in her whirlwind talk with radio personality Angela Yee: She’s on a mission to make sure people who look like her feel the same way and know they’re worthy of opportunities. Cue her new Amazon Studios reality TV show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” a competition series to select talented plus-size back-up dancers to go on tour with her.
The star and first-time executive producer hit the stage to talk up the show, but chatting about dance and body positivity inevitably turned the conversation to her other favorite topic: twerking.
“I recently did a TED Talk on twerking, because I thought it was very important. Very important,” Lizzo said. “And I think, actually through twerking, I discovered a lot of my self-love.” It’s no secret that she used to hate her booty, but the dance style changed all of that, she told the audience. “Like, I know this sounds so shallow, but certain angles of my ass while I’m twerking have just really led me to appreciate my body so much,” she said.
The star was laughing, but she was dead serious. Acceptance of her outer beauty set off a deeply personal inquiry that soon had her “excavating” who she was and whether she liked that person. Turns out, she fell in love with that person.
That spirit informs the Amazon series, which is as much about elevating the competitors as whittling them down to the final selection.
The official announcement outlines the show’s premise: “With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.” The Prime Video debut is set for March 25.
While running a reality TV competition is new territory for Lizzo, her hunt for “big grrrls” is anything but, she explained to Yee. The search goes back years, and it’s been a very frustrating experience. “So ever since 2014, I’ve had open casting calls for dancers that look like me. And it’s been very difficult, especially the more I’m in the industry and we have these agency casting calls,” she explained. “I don’t see me reflected in, you know, the dancers.
“And then one day I said, ‘You know what, motherf–kers? If I got to get a TV show to bring some awareness to this, then pull up my sleeves and let’s go.”
Not that the process of making the show was a total joy ride. She recounted a particularly rough time last year when online trolls, triggered by her 2021 Cardi B collaboration “Rumors,” hurled racist, fat-shaming insults at her. Though deeply hurt and fighting through tears, she had to pull it together to film an episode that featured the single — which, despite the online blowback, actually did well. The debut charted in the top 10, broke 100 million streams on Spotify in December and made former President Barack Obama’s favorite music of 2021 list.
But at the time, the typically ebullient performer was distraught and maybe more than a little bit angry. What kept her going, she said, was the bigger picture. “I get to share this moment and put these women on a pedestal and on a platform, and we’re gonna eventually show the world that you cannot treat people like that.
“You cannot treat people who look like me, like this. Shut the f–k up. And just watch the show, b—h.” — ADRIANA LEE
WAKEUP CALL: In a world filled with COVID-19, conflict and strife, getting a good night of sleep is difficult.
“Good health and sound sleep are more important than ever,” said Ken Natori, president of The Natori Company, which is known for its soft, luxurious sleepwear, as well as its extensive intimates range.
Natori and Som Sleep, a drug-free, non-habit forming wellness drink, are teaming up for Sleep Awareness Week (from Sunday to March 19) to highlight the importance and benefits of getting a good night’s rest and how it can improve overall physical and mental health.
As part of the campaign, two winners will receive five 12-packs of Som Sleep, a $150 value, and Natori’s Feather Essentials cami PJs through an Instagram contest that will run from Monday to March 19. Natori’s lightweight jersey set, valued at $150, is soft, has a hint of spandex for a drape to prevent clinging, and is designed to keep you cool for comfort.
According to the Sleep Foundation, which promotes Sleep Awareness Week, half of all Americans say they feel sleepy during the day and close to 40 percent of all adults in the U.S. report sleeping on average for less than seven hours per night. “Som Sleep was started around a desire to make it easier for people to sleep at the end of the day,” noted Som Sleep founder Abdul Khan. “What drives us is the passion around all elements of sleep. When we had an opportunity to connect with Josie and Ken Natori and learn about their passion for creating high quality, elegant sleepwear, we knew a collaboration made sense as it combines luxurious comfort with the science of Som Sleep’s drink.” — DAVID MOIN
SAKS CELEBRATION: Last week in Aspen, Colo., Saks hosted a dinner to celebrate its partnership with new Aspen gallery One Hour Ahead, and its exhibition “Female Pop: Then & Now, Series 2.”
The group art show features work by artists including Rita Ackermann, Mickalene Thomas, Emma Stern and Allison Zuckerman.
“One Hour Ahead is thrilled to partner with Saks on our opening exhibit,” said One Hour Ahead cofounders Ashley Wein and Sarah Calodney. “As female founders curating an exhibit that celebrates female artists, we sought a partner that is a known champion of female creatives. Saks’ unique perspective on design aligns perfectly with our exhibit, which is thought-provoking, fun and sophisticated.”
Guests including Lili Buffett, Gela Nash-Taylor, Mariel Sholem and Laura Lehmann were on hand to mark the occasion. — KRISTEN TAUER