Lizzo made a powerful statement at the Billboard Music Awards 2020, both with her custom look and acceptance speech.

The singer, who received 11 nominations at Wednesday night’s awards show, accepted the award for Top Song Sales Artist wearing a custom Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder dress that read “vote.”

When accepting the award, Lizzo made a passionate speech about suppression and the profound impact it can have.

“I just want to say, I have been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” she said, “and I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?”

She then touched on voter suppression, which has been a hot topic leading up to the upcoming presidential election.

“Let me tell y’all something, when people try to suppress something it’s normally because that thing holds power,” she said. “They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice, so whether it’s through music, protest or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

Lizzo is among many other celebrities who have been advocating for voters’ rights and using their platforms to educate their fans on the election. She recently joined Instagram in the launch of the social media platform’s #RunwayToThePolls challenge, where celebrities are posting videos of themselves dropping off their mail-in ballots set to Lizzo’s original song, “Vote.”

