Lizzo to Donate $500,000 to Planned Parenthood From Upcoming Tour After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

The Grammy-winning musician joined many other celebrities last week in making pledges in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards
Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lizzo is taking action to support reproductive rights.

The Grammy-winning musician announced on Friday that she is donating $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood. Lizzo’s decision came after the news on Friday that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion that was in place for nearly 50 years.

“The most important thing is action and loud voices,” Lizzo wrote on her Instagram. “@PlannedParenthood @abortionfunds and organizations like them will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban. Black women and women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources — this is a great loss, but not a new one.”

Lizzo at the 2022 BET Awards held at the,Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo wears Gucci at the 2022 BET Awards held June 26 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Lizzo also revealed that Live Nation, which is hosting her tour, agreed to match her donation, bringing the total donation to Planned Parenthood to $1 million.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling was announced, many celebrities took to social media to express their outrage over the ruling and support for those affected by the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Former first lady Michelle Obama penned a lengthy message: “I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe was made law of the land — a time when women risked losing their lives getting illegal abortions. A time when the government denied women control over their reproductive functions, forced them to move forward with pregnancies they didn’t want and then abandoned them once their babies were born.”

Other celebrities like Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Megan Thee Stallion and many others joined in, voicing their thoughts on social media, too. Read their reactions here.

Michelle Obama, Amy Schumer, Viola Davis and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade 

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade: Fashion Industry Reacts 

Janelle Monáe’s BET Awards Dress Advocates for Bodily Rights 

