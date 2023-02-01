×
Loeffler Randall Debuts Inaugural Bridal Capsule 

Buzzy footwear label Loeffler Randall said “I Do” to the bridal market this week with the debut of its inaugural bridal capsule of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories.

A look from Loeffler Randall's debut bridal capsule.
A look from Loeffler Randall's debut bridal capsule. Courtesy.

Buzzy footwear label Loeffler Randall committed to the bridal market this week with the debut of its inaugural bridal capsule of ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. The launch follows the brand’s organic growth in the market for their codes of classic and elegant styles.

“The Loeffler Randall bride is someone who knows who they are, and wants to feel like themselves. It’s really important to me that our brides feel comfortable physically, mentally and emotionally. That’s why so many brides gravitate toward LR for their wedding shoes — because they are able to find a really special pair that makes them feel both beautiful and comfortable,” Jessie Randall, founder and creative director, told WWD.

A look from Loeffler Randall’s debut bridal capsule.

Randall’s first bridal capsule collection, which will be followed by a second dropping in April, consists of seven handbag silhouettes, white headbands and 13 shoe silhouettes that riff on the brand’s signature mainstays (bow-adorned and pleated clutches and heels, as well as updated bestsellers with hand-drawn botanical floral designs and in metallic blush pink colorways) as well as offer newness through diamante mesh, baby blue napa leather and ivory satin styles. For instance, the new Estella open-toe high-heel sandal with delicate ruffle strap in pearl organza or the Layne pleated clutch with adjustable satin drawstrings, rhinestone-embellished satin handle and removable twisted gold metal chain strap. 

A look from Loeffler Randall’s debut bridal capsule.

The accessories, priced $55 to $495, accompany the capsule’s tight edit of alternative bridalwear, which is priced $395 to $895 and ranges from an ivory silk charmeuse square-neck midi dress to a smocked tea-length cream number.

“My design team and I noticed a lot of brides including more playful elements into their wedding, and choosing to be more adventurous when it came to making their wedding day decisions. So we started designing with this nontraditional energy in mind,” Randall explained. “Across both the rtw and accessories, my goal was to create something beautiful, but still wearable for long periods of time.”

A look from Loeffler Randall’s debut bridal capsule.
