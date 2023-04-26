Loeffler Randall Debuts Second Bridal Capsule

Following the launch of its first bridal capsule collection in February, Loeffler Randall has unveiled its follow-up collection of wedding , accessories and ready-to-wear.

“There are so many fun pieces in our second bridal capsule. The Roz is a new style for us that we brought out in a gorgeous white satin — it has this incredible platform and has such a ‘wow’ factor. We also reimagined our Leonie ballet flat into a blue mesh with rhinestones. They are so sweet and fun, and probably one of my favorite iterations of the Leonie,” Jessie Randall, founder and creative director, told WWD.

A look from Loeffler Randall’s bridal capsule.

The collection includes 12 styles, priced $250 to $450, in myriad neutral, pastel and metallic colorways. Styles range from bedazzled mesh Leonie ballet flats (available in light blue and caramel colorways) to the Margi heeled sandal with knotted bow detail, updated with diamante rhinestone studs, and the knotted platform Roz sandal in white satin. Accessories within the lineup, $45 to $325, include hair accessories and a pretty assortment of handbags with signature pleating, bow and sparkling accents, while rtw, priced $195 to $895, includes an expanded assortment of sweet prairie frocks with puff sleeves, like the Suzette cream smocked organza tea-length dress or the cream lace Addison dress with ruffled hem.

A look from Loeffler Randall’s bridal capsule.

“I have loved designing for all the different events and elements that come with a wedding. It’s really cool to think that our pieces can be worn from a wedding at city hall, to a traditional ceremony, to a honeymoon. I absolutely love seeing how our brides style our pieces and bring their own personalities to our designs,” Randall said.