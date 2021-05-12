Loeffler Randall, the accessories and ready-to-wear brand, has opened a content creation studio in Industry City, the 6 million-square-foot, 35-acre creative campus on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The property, whose ownership is led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co., is home to more than 50 fashion brands including Rag & Bone, Moda Operandi, designer Peter Do, Teressa Foglia and the Fashion Poet.

Loeffler Randall, which opened its first 625-square-foot store at 10 Prince Street in SoHo in February, has leased 1,800 square feet for the studio for its Brooklyn-based creative team and others.

“Creative divisions and content groups were some of the first to return to campus during the pandemic. From an inspirational standpoint, creative teams collaborate better in person; from a physical standpoint, they need to be in their studios — working form home just isn’t an option,” said Kathe Kramer Chase, director of leasing for Industry City. “A brand like Loeffler Randall appreciates both the grit and glamour that our workspaces offer. We’re very excited about LR’s new studio, but we’re just as excited to see the Loeffler Randall team create fresh content across the IC campus.”

Loeffler Randall was founded in 2004 by husband-and-wife team Jessie Randall and Brian Murphy. Its products run the gamut from handbags, shoes and accessories to rtw. The company sells such retailers as Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Net-a-porter and Goop. Its headquarters are at 588 Broadway in SoHo in New York.

Murphy, cofounder and chief executive officer of Loeffler Randall, said, “As a brand that’s driven by quality, craftsmanship and creativity, we felt strongly that Industry City’s unique atmosphere of fashion brands, creators and designer aligned closely with many of our values. Expanding to Industry City was a perfect fit for our growing business, and we couldn’t be more excited to call the campus our new home.”

RELATED STORY:

Loeffler Randall Readies for Growth and Opens First Boutique