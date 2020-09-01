Chiara Mastroianni’s latest role is as an international woman of mystery, pulling up to UNESCO’s retro-style headquarters in Paris.

The French actress features in the new edition of Loewe’s limited-edition Publication, shot by Japanese photographer Fumiko Imano. A sultry Mastroianni is shown wearing looks including military coats, a pleated gray dress with a black silk organza bow, and an oversized tweed cloak.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson regularly stages runway shows inside the Fifties-era UNESCO building.

Art directed and designed by M/M (Paris) and styled by Benjamin Bruno, Loewe’s Publication #32 takes the form of a cloth-bound volume issued in a run of 1,200 hand-numbered copies.