Loewe, Imogen Kwok Come Together for Special Café at Matchesfashion’s 5 Carlos Place

LONDON — A taste of Loewe.

Matchesfashion’s London town house 5 Carlos Place is captivating its customers with a Loewe installation on the first floor celebrating Jonathan Anderson’s spring 2023 collection for the fashion house and a café on the top floor.

The store underwent the Anderson treatment with small and giant anthurium flowers planted everywhere — from inside vases to a giant shoe featuring the flower.

The café is open from Thursday to Sunday with chef and food artist Imogen Kwok heading up the catering with a playful brunch and afternoon tea menu.

A taste of Loewe from food artist Imogen Kwok.

The menu will be complimentary to all guests.

Kwok has become an industry favorite among luxury brands, where she curates foodscapes with a clean and minimal artistic approach.

She recently worked with Hermès on the launch of its Un Jardin a Cythere fragrance in London with different types of cheeses, vegetables and fruits.

In October last year, Michèle Lamy took control of the Matchesfashion café with Isis Neal, formerly third executive chef at Les Deux cafés, as part of Frieze Art Fair.

The British luxury retailer has been robust in hosting events and activities in its townhouse as Nick Beighton, the company’s fourth chief executive officer in five years, vows to reinstate the retailer back to its glory days.

Food artist Imogen Kwok.

Matchesfashion hasn’t been without glory though — it has hosted Chris Black and Jason Stewart of podcast “How Long Gone,” who brought their pandemic hit to London in January; Our Legacy collaborated with the retailer on an exclusive capsule collection in December, and art critic Antwaun Sargent celebrated his birthday with a house party at 5 Carlos Place.

On an upward trajectory, private equity investor Apax gave Matchesfashion a vote of confidence in the shape of 60 million pounds in fresh funding in late January.