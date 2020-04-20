FOR KIDS’ SAKE: Loewe is pitching in to the global effort to fight the coronavirus.

In a joint statement, Loewe chief executive officer Pascale Lepoivre and artistic director Jonathan Anderson said the brand would donate 100,000 surgical masks to the Spanish Red Cross. In addition, it is making nonsurgical masks at its factory in Getafe, Spain, for volunteer workers, Loewe employees and their families.

The Spanish luxury house, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, will also donate a portion of the proceeds from its upcoming Paula’s Ibiza capsule collection to educational projects, starting with an initial gift of 500,000 euros.

For its fourth collection with Paula’s, a former Ibiza institution founded by Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick in the Seventies, Loewe will donate 40 euros for every product sold between May and August in Loewe stores and on its web site.

“To achieve this, Loewe is collaborating with Plataforma de Infancia — a Spanish alliance of social organizations that works to protect children and adolescents’ rights — to launch a series of educational programs this summer in Spain which aims to reduce inequality and school dropouts,” Lepoivre and Anderson said.

Loewe is the latest LVMH brand to pitch in to the effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to donating funds, LVMH has ordered 40 million masks from a Chinese industrial supplier to address the shortage in French hospitals, and retooled its perfumes and cosmetics production units to manufacture and distribute large quantities of hydroalcoholic gel.

Louis Vuitton and Baby Dior employees have also started producing masks in France.