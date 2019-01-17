Luxury shopping on the Las Vegas Strip just added another notch to its belt with the addition of Loewe.

Wynn Plaza Shops’ two-story offering of luxury shops represents Loewe’s first boutique on the West Coast, where it joins Balmain, Bottega Veneta, James Perse, Rimowa, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton Men’s, among other brands.

Wynn Plaza Shops is less than a year old, celebrating its grand opening in November. It sits in a retail-heavy corridor on the Las Vegas Strip, placing it near a corner that includes the Fashion Show mall, Grand Canal Shoppes and Shoppes at the Palazzo.

The Loewe boutique incorporates wood, agate and marble into its design and also includes art selected by the Madrid-based house’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson. The store’s assortment will include some exclusives, alongside the brand’s women’s ready-to-wear and accessories.

“With our unique positioning within the luxury world, bringing our full women’s collection to Las Vegas, accessories and ready-to-wear, will be critical in reaching new clientele, both locals and tourists,” Loewe chief executive officer Pascale Lepoivre said in a prepared statement.

The ceo, who was unavailable for an interview, went on to say demand for the brand in the U.S. continues to gain traction. The decision to open the first West Coast store in Vegas was largely pragmatic and came down to the timing of real estate opening up, he said.

“Los Angeles, for instance, is on our roadmap when the right project is identified and matches our ambitions,” the ceo said. “The same applies to all key cities in the U.S., such as New York in particular.”