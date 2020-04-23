SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT: Loewe is not letting the coronavirus crisis derail the launch of its latest Paula’s Ibiza capsule collection.

Artistic director Jonathan Anderson acknowledged the awkward timing of the annual line, now in its fourth edition, but hoped the rave-inspired clothes and accessories — and a matching new fragrance for men and women — would help lift spirits during this challenging period.

“I know this is not exactly the ideal time to launch products, but this is a project all the craftspeople at Loewe have been lovingly working on for some time, giving life to objects that are exquisitely lively and optimistic — as craft always is,” he said in a statement.

“This is a happy, undeniably escapist collection, conveyed through colorful and energetic images, and I thought it might cheer you up,” Anderson continued. “I hope you and your family are safe,” he concluded.

As reported, the Spanish luxury house, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, will donate a portion of the proceeds from the collection to educational projects, starting with an initial gift of 500,000 euros.

Anderson delved into the print archives of Paula’s, the now-defunct store founded by Armin Heinemann and Stuart Rudnick in the Seventies, to “capture the breezy spirit of the Balearics.” Mermaid and water lily motifs feature on women’s and men’s clothing, in addition to accessories including tote bags, cushions, caps and visors.

The line also includes leather mini bags in the shapes of octopuses, dolphins and whales, and earrings and charms that look like seahorses and stars. The craft dimension comes from items like baskets woven from palm fronds or wild reeds.

Anderson worked with Loewe’s in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles on the limited-edition fragrance, which goes on sale today on Loewe.com. Playing on opposing notes of warm ambergris and fresh coconut water, it comes in a rainbow ombré cylinder with a sky blue top, in a box featuring the archival Paula’s mermaid print.

“It reminds me of the sun-kissed summers I spent in Ibiza as a teenager. Abandon knows no rules or borders, thereafter our fragrance is irreverent and sun-drenched as it is universal,” the designer said.

The perfume campaign image, featuring models Mona Tougaard and Fernando Lindez, was shot by Gray Sorrenti, who also lensed the collection’s visual portfolio on the streets of New Delhi.