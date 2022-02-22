Loewe Taps Leo Wu — a ‘Master’ Craftsman of Acting — as Ambassador

THE CRAFT OF ACTING: Loewe’s newest ambassador is Gen Z actor Leo Wu — and he has more in common with Loewe than the same first four letters of the brand name.

“Leo masters the craft of acting in incredible ways despite being barely 23,” said Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe. “His dedication to the art is close to our love for craft, and so is his connection with the outdoors. There is a roundness to his way of being and living that feels organic to Loewe.”

Touted by the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand as one of China’s “brightest and most-loved homegrown talents” and a role model for young people, Wu has appeared in such recent films as “Upcoming Summer” and “My Country, My Parents,” as well as Chinese box-office hits “Adoring” and “Shadow.”

Wu, who also goes by his Chinese name Wu Lei, is a popular vlogger, sharing his passion for cycling and the outdoors. According to Loewe, some of his videos have logged more than 100 million views.

“Such vlogs are filled with a love of life and the sense of curiosity about the world, all qualities that also inform Leo’s acting,” according to Loewe.

In a statement, Wu said he is “honored” to represent Loewe. “I am very much looking forward to our upcoming projects with the brand to share the wonderful experience together,” he added.

Wu has previously appeared in campaigns for Michael Kors.