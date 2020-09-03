BIGGER AND BETTER: Loewe is expanding its presence at the Dubai Mall.

The Spanish luxury brand on Thursday opened a second larger store in the space next to its existing shop. The 2,325-square-foot boutique will house its women’s ready-to-wear collection, and the existing store will become a dedicated men’s shop, marking the debut of the label’s men’s wear offer in the region.

The new Dubai flagship features Loewe products alongside pieces of art, craft and design chosen by creative director Jonathan Anderson, including Utrecht recliners by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld, Tekiò Vertical lamps designed by Anthony Dickens for Santa & Cole, and natural jute rugs by Nanimarquina.

It will also showcase pieces by Japanese weaver and sculptor Kazuhito Takadoi, a Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2019 finalist, and ceramic plates by Hylton Nel. To mark the opening, the store will sell a Flamenco clutch bag adorned with ceramics by Takuro Kuwata, who collaborated with Anderson on the fall 2020 collection.

This is the third Loewe store to open in the region after Fashion Avenue in the Dubai Mall in 2018 and Mall of the Emirates in 2020.