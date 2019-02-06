Loewe has selected the 29 shortlisted artists who will compete for the 2019 edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize.

Each finalist’s work will be exhibited at Isamu Noguchi’s indoor stone garden ‘Heaven’ at the Sogetsu Kaikan in Tokyo from June 26 to July 22. The winner, who will be revealed June 25 at the exhibition’s opening, will receive 50,000 euros.

This is the third edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, which presents a diverse spectrum of techniques, media and modes of expression. The finalists range from recently graduated and newly emerging artists to well-known names and leaders in their fields. Each of the artists is being recognized for having made important contributions to the development of contemporary craft. The finalists’ works will also be documented in a catalogue.

The annual prize was launched by the Loewe Foundation in 2016. This year’s finalists were selected by a panel of experts from over 2,500 submissions by artists representing more than 100 countries. The number of submissions increased by 44 percent, demonstrating the growing significance and influence of the prize in creative communities at an international level. The award was conceived by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson to acknowledge the importance of craft in today’s culture and recognize working artists whose talent, vision and will to innovate sets a new standard for the future.

“Craft is the essence of Loewe. As a house, we are about craft in the purest sense of the world. That is where our modernity lies, and it will always be relevant,” Anderson said.

For the 2019 edition, a panel of nine experts met in Madrid for two days to review the entries and select the shortlist. From this shortlist, a jury comprised of 11 leading figures from the worlds of design, architecture, journalism, criticism and museum curatorship, including Jennifer Lee, winner of the LFCP 2018, will choose the winner of the LFCP 2019.

The selected finalists are Akiko Hirai; Andrea Walsh; Annie Turner; Deloss Webber; Elke Sada; Genta Ishikuza; Giampaolo Babetto; Giovanni Corvaja; Harry Morgan; Heeseung Koh; Henar Iglesias; Jim Partidge and Liz Walmsley; JingFeng Fang and Mi Dong; John Eric Byers; Jokum Lind Jensen; Junko Mori; Kazuhito Takadoi; Koichi Lo; Kye-Yeon Son; Youngsoon Lee; Masanori Nishikawa; Mayu Nakata; Michal Fargo; Minhee Kim; Ruudt Peters; Sachi Fujikake; Shozo Michikawa; Sophie Rowley, and Tomonari Hashimoto.