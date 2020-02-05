MAKING THE CUT: Loewe has revealed the names of the 30 artists shortlisted for its annual Loewe Foundation Craft Prize, which this year will shine a spotlight on upcycled materials.

A jury made up of 12 figures from the world of design, architecture, journalism and museum curation will select the winner of the prize, which comes with a cash endowment of 50,000 euros. The work of each finalist will be exhibited at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris from May 21 to July 12, with the winner declared on May 19.

“Many of the artists chosen this year use found and upcycled materials in their work, and concern for the natural world expressed through organic forms is an omnipresent theme,” Loewe said in a statement.

The shortlisted artists, who come from 18 countries, range from recent graduates and emerging artists to established names. A panel of experts selected the finalists from 2,920 submissions, up 15 percent from the previous year.

“This year’s prize is more international than ever and the shortlisted works show a conversation across continents and generations, with young and established makers embracing and reinvigorating tradition in surprising and masterful ways,” said Anatxu Zabalbeascoa, executive secretary of the panel of experts.

“We are seeing works of the highest cultural and aesthetic ambition, inspired by themes that reflect the state of the world,” she added.

Launched in 2016, the prize was conceived by Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson to celebrate excellence, artistic merit and newness in modern craftsmanship.

The finalists are Afsaneh Modiramani, Anthony Marsh, Bodil Manz, Carla Garcia Durlan, Darshana Raja, David Corvalán, Despo Sophocleous, Edu Tarín, Fanglu Lin, Hyejeong Kim, Jack Doherty, Jess Tolbert, Jessica Loughlin, Jiyong Lee, Joël Andrianomearisoa, Kevin Grey, Kohei Ukai, Kyeok Kim, Marc Ricourt, Naama Haneman, Peter Bauhuis, Sukkeun Kang, Sungho Cho, Sungyoul Park, Takayuki Sakiyama, Tobias Møhl, Veronika Beckh, Waqas Khan, Xavier Toubes and Yang Gao.