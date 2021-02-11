The 450-square-foot space will have a distinctive design, incorporating the LVMH-backed Loewe’s longstanding commitment to craft. For the first time in a Loewe store, lebrillos, or traditional Spanish ceramic bowls, will be embedded into the concrete facade and also found inside. Traditionally used for cooking, the deep dishes were featured in the luxury brand’s Salone de Mobile presentation in 2019.

The colorful interior has an open floor plan with clear podiums showcasing light bulbs, shells, ceramics and other curiosities. Walls lined with tiles handmade in Mallorca and Valencia contrast with the concrete facade and floors, which feature handmade wool carpets from Spain depicting images by British graphic artist John Allen.

Furniture includes a specially commissioned burnt oak bench by 2019 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize finalists Jim Partridge and Liz Walmsley, and modernist Utrecht armchairs by Dutch architect and designer Gerrit Rietveld.

Among the art pieces on display at opening will be a major work by Italian artist Giorgio Griffa, a series of debris sculptures by Japanese artist Yuji Agematsu, and bamboo and leather works by the Japanese master-craftsman Hafu Matsumoto, a longtime Loewe collaborator.

Although South Coast Plaza was shut down for a time because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions, it’s back open now. In recent months, retail development has included a new Tiffany & Co. flagship and a Monique Lhuillier store.