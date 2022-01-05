Loewe Gets ‘Spirited Away’ With Its Latest Collaboration

CHARACTER STUDIES: Released to universal acclaim in 2001, “Spirited Away” has metamorphosed into a fashion collection from Loewe.

Characters from the animated fantasy film by Japan’s Studio Ghibli and director Hayao Miyazaki appear on knitwear, jeans, puffer jackets, blankets, scarves and leather goods, realized via a range of artisanal techniques. “A wearable movie,” the Spanish luxury house said in a statement shared first with WWD.

Chihiro, the protaganist in “Spirited Away,” appears across the Loewe collection. Juergen Teller

According to Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson, the brand and Studio Ghibli share a dedication to craft, as most of the characters in “Spirited Away” were hand-drawn.

For Loewe’s part, characters including the young protagonist Chihiro Ogino and the sorceress Yubaba are rendered as jacquards, print, appliquès, patchworks, leather marquetry or, in the case of the Susuwatari soot sprites, as pompoms or tufted bags.

Certain pieces from the capsule range were inspired by the classic Japanese technique known as boro, which consists of mended and indigo-dyed scraps patchworked together.

Anderson and Loewe have been teasing the collaboration on social media and inviting followers to register for early access to the merch ahead of the official drop on Jan. 7.

Juergen Teller trained his lens on singer Dua Saleh and models Kit Butler, Hyunji Shin and Mica Argañaraz for the campaign, characterized by prominent and playful shadows.

Juergen Teller shot the campaign images, which feature singer Dua Saleh. Juergen Teller

“The message is one of uplifting dreaminess and progressive multiplicity,” Anderson said, citing “kaleidoscopic reverie as the way forward.”

“The film is an ode to loyalty, friendship and stubbornness in the face of adversity. It is magical,” he added.

“Spirited Away” won the Academy Award for best animated feature in 2003 and regularly appears near the top of rankings of films in the 21st century so far.

This is Loewe’s second collaboration with Studio Ghibli. Last January, the label quietly released a small capsule collection based on its 1988 animated fantasy film “My Neighbor Totoro.”

