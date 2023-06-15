Jonathan Anderson Teases Loewe’s Spring 2024 Menswear in Short Film

DREAM TEAM: Are you dreaming about Paris Fashion Week — and what Jonathan Anderson’s next menswear collection for Loewe might look like?

Anderson and film director Luca Guadagnino have beat you to the punch, creating a short film titled “I Dreamt of Loewe” that gives a glimpse of what the designer will be showing on June 24, when Loewe’s spring 2024 show is scheduled.

Guadagnino brought his cameras to David Zwirner’s art gallery in New York to capture the two-minute film, which features a naked man sleeping on a sofa and dreaming about models in sparkly eyewear, high-waisted pants and geometric sweaters interacting with papier-mâché sculptures that look vaguely like icebergs or giant ice-cream cones splashed with paint.

A model wearing Loewe’s spring 2024 collection while inspecting a Franz West artwork. Courtesy of Loewe

Models Andrea Isidori, Elliott McDean, Malick Anderson, Bruno Krahl and Adrians Smats are shown gazing at the works by Austrian artist Franz West, often inches from their noses.

“Their uncanny poses highlight the season’s elongated silhouettes, tactile fabrications and crystal-embellished sunglasses,” Loewe said in a brief statement.

Anderson and Guadagnino are also collaborating on the latter’s next film: The William S. Burroughs adaptation “Queer” starring Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey.

Guadagnino is best known for his 2017 feature “Call Me by Your Name” starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as young American lovers in Italy.

Anderson frequently showcases artworks at his fashion shows for Loewe, which have become highlights of Paris Fashion Week.