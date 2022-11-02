×
Loewe Names Taylor Russell a Global Ambassador

The "Lost in Space" actress appears in Luca Guadagnino's next film, "Bones and All."

Taylor Russell in Loewe's campaign.
Taylor Russell in Loewe's pre-spring 2023 campaign. Juergen Teller

PRECISION PLAYER: Canadian actress Taylor Russell, who opened Loewe’s spring 2023 fashion show in Paris last month wearing a short black velvet dress with panniers, has been named a global ambassador for the Madrid-based fashion house.

Russell’s first assignment for the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand is starring in its upcoming campaign for the spring 2023 pre-collection, lensed by Juergen Teller.

Jonathan Anderson, Loewe’s creative director, met Russell through a mutual friend: Italian filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, and he found her extremely inspiring from the get-go.

Speaking to reporters backstage after the spring 2023 Loewe show, he related: “When I was thinking of this collection, I had been thinking about Taylor Russell opening this show.…I just thought there was something about this precision in someone who is ultimately about the future of acting, or the future of performance.”

Russell becomes Loewe’s first global ambassador based in North America.

“Jonathan has been at the forefront of creativity in fashion, with such a distinct vision and voice,” Russell commented. “I am excited for our imaginations to reach new heights as we explore and collaborate in this incredibly special partnership.”

Russell stars in Guadagnino’s teen cannibal romance “Bones and All” opposite Timothée Chalamet and Mark Rylance, which premiered at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival and will hit theatres on Nov. 23.

The actress caught attention for her recurring role in the Netflix series “Lost in Space” and the Trey Edward Shults film “Waves,” released in 2019 and for which Russell won a Gotham Award as best breakthrough actor.

According to Loewe, Russell is also a producer and she codirected the short documentary, “The Heart Still Hums,” which chronicles five women as they fight for their children through the cycle of drug addiction, homelessness and the trauma of neglect from their own parents.

Loewe’s other global brand ambassadors are Josh O’Connor, Tang Wei and South Korean girl group Nmixx.

