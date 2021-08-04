Logan Hollowell’s eponymous Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label launched its first bridal and engagement collection this week, with model Jasmine Tookes tapped as campaign face.

“She is just pure Goddess energy,” the founder and designer spoke of Tookes said. “She’s a girl’s girl — women like us want to support female brands and empower each other.”

Regarding the ceremonial line, Hollowell mentioned that while she had been designing custom engagement rings since her label’s inception, the brand “really got serious about it [designing a full line]” over last year.

The Eternal Collection features 20 bridal and engagement ring styles crafted using conflict-free diamonds and gemstones and 100 percent recycled 14-karat and 18-karat gold (in line with her mainline collections). In addition, the brand is launching the Logan Hollowell Ring Design Studio, which offers a bridal concierge and bespoke ring creation experience starting at $5,500. Customers can select the stone shape, center stone type (ranging from diamond to morganite, moonstone and more), diamond preference (color, clarify, carat), setting style, gold color and optional band customization.

“Every girl has a unique archetype. As women, we’re so dynamic. I always say we’re like the moon and its phases — ‘I’m more polished today, more whimsical or free-spirited on this day’ — but we all have a unique style,” Hollowell remarked. “We can help guide them to what shapes they want, what styles.…Finding out [ring design] goals and helping in that way.”