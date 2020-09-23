Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier, Haute Couture Spring Summer 2020, photographed in Paris on Jan 22,2020.

Jean Paul Gaultier at his final couture show for spring 2020 in Paris.

Delphine Achard for WWD

IT AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER: Jean Paul Gaultier may have staged his farewell fashion show in January, but fans of the designer can relive the moment thanks to a new documentary by Loïc Prigent that takes viewers behind the scenes of the song-and-dance extravaganza staged at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

Jean Paul Gaultier se défile!” – a title that plays on the French word for a fashion show and a similar verb that means “to slip away” – will air on French television channel France 5 on Sept. 26 at 10:25 p.m. CET, as part of the “Passage des arts” program.

A still from Loïc Prigent's documentary "Jean Paul Gaultier se défile."

A still from Loïc Prigent’s documentary “Jean Paul Gaultier se défile.”  Courtesy of Bangumi

Gaultier said that watching the 52-minute film had brought him a new perspective, after the blur of presenting more than 230 outfits during the hour-long show, which featured a cast of famous models alongside guests stars such as Boy George, Dita Von Teese, Rossy de Palma and Béatrice Dalle.

“I was a bit of a zombie. Normally, I am much more active. This time, I was busy enjoying the ambiance of my last fashion show, so I barely touched the model’s outfits,” he told WWD.

“I didn’t even realize that one girl had snuck in an extra passage. I only saw it at the end, watching the show. There is a model – whose name I won’t reveal – who grabbed a look another girl had worn during the first passage, and she slipped it on to take a third stroll down the catwalk,” he recalled.

“Bravo! As if there weren’t enough [looks] already,” Gaultier added with a rueful laugh.

