IT AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER: Jean Paul Gaultier may have staged his farewell fashion show in January, but fans of the designer can relive the moment thanks to a new documentary by Loïc Prigent that takes viewers behind the scenes of the song-and-dance extravaganza staged at the Théâtre du Châtelet.

“Jean Paul Gaultier se défile!” – a title that plays on the French word for a fashion show and a similar verb that means “to slip away” – will air on French television channel France 5 on Sept. 26 at 10:25 p.m. CET, as part of the “Passage des arts” program.

Gaultier said that watching the 52-minute film had brought him a new perspective, after the blur of presenting more than 230 outfits during the hour-long show, which featured a cast of famous models alongside guests stars such as Boy George, Dita Von Teese, Rossy de Palma and Béatrice Dalle.

“I was a bit of a zombie. Normally, I am much more active. This time, I was busy enjoying the ambiance of my last fashion show, so I barely touched the model’s outfits,” he told WWD.

“I didn’t even realize that one girl had snuck in an extra passage. I only saw it at the end, watching the show. There is a model – whose name I won’t reveal – who grabbed a look another girl had worn during the first passage, and she slipped it on to take a third stroll down the catwalk,” he recalled.

“Bravo! As if there weren’t enough [looks] already,” Gaultier added with a rueful laugh.