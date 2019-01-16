WORKING TOGETHER: Lola & Leone has embarked on its first amenity partnership with the Royal Blues Hotel.

The year-old fragrance brand created by Olga Litvinenko is offering its signature fragrance at the boutique hotel located in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

“The collaboration is our first location in Florida and our first collaboration of this kind,” Litvinenko said. “The hotel is focused on art, food and well-being and that’s something that we emphasize as well.”

The signature scent, which is a blend of wood oils, rose, pear, bergamot and gardenia, will be available for testing in the hotel rooms and for purchase at the hotel’s boutique. The 3.3-oz. bottle retails for $195. The brand will also have its soy-based candle, which is infused with the signature scent, available for purchase for $72.

After meeting at a gala, Litvinenko teamed with hotel owner Edward Walson to combine their passions for philanthropy. A portion of the sales of the Lola & Leone products will be donated to a group of 10 charities, including the T.J. Martell Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, among others.

“We both have a similar interest in philanthropy,” Litvinenko said. “We wanted to see how we could work together to give back. Aside from wanting to make our customers happy, the goal is to give back and help others.”

The brand has previously offered its products at hotels, including The Garden City Hotel and the Topping Rose House in New York, but this is its first amenities partnership.

Going forward, the brand’s goal is to continue introducing these kinds of collaborations and grow its distribution to retailers. The brand also has plans to expand the scent into a beauty line with hair products, soaps and lotions.