ALL THAT GLITTERS: Lola Rykiel is bridging the gap between past and present, opening the first boutique for her Pompom label in a space in Paris that used to belong to her grandmother, Sonia Rykiel — and she is putting her stamp on it by bedazzling everything from the curtains to the cash register.

The 350-square-foot store at 8, Rue de Grenelle, scheduled to open on Tuesday, used to be a Rykiel shoe boutique, but it still bears the sign of its most recent tenant, art gallery Galerie Saint Germain.

“I grew up on that street and in this neighborhood, Saint-Germain-des-Prés. I am so happy and emotional that I can continue my family history while making it my own,” Rykiel said.

Having launched her own label in 2019, Rykiel felt it was time to have a store of her own. “Without a space, it is a bit like creating beautiful jewelry without a proper jewelry box,” she said.

The analogy is fitting, since Rykiel has worked with production designer Celine Kleven Daude on a concept that reflects the spirit of the label, which specializes in athleisure staples including velour tracksuits with rhinestone slogans.

“She placed by hand more than 25,000 rhinestones all around the store, on the curtain, the window, the till, cushions and part of the walls. They are more than rhinestones, they are part of the identity of Pompom. I wanted to have a space that felt like I was welcoming people into my dream apartment — cozy, dreamlike, feminine, cultural yet fun,” she said.

Elements of the décor include a Rococo-style chair in gold and black velour, with the word “blonde” written in rhinestones on the back, which comes from her mother Nathalie Rykiel — who is famously a brunette. There are also boards with vintage patches from the Rykiel archives, and a “rhinestone cave” where people can take pictures against a dark backdrop that looks like a starry sky.

Hidden in the back behind pink velvet curtains is the “strass atelier,” where customers can get their velour pieces customized with initials, cheeky phrases and motifs including cigarettes, pills and cherries. “I wanted to offer something special for each guest, to mark their experience and to give them something to take home that they would remember forever,” Rykiel said.

