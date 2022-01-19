Lola Rykiel’s Pompom Paris to Pop Up in St. Barth

CHEER SQUAD: Lola Rykiel’s Pompom label will open a pop-up shop in St. Barth for an extended winter stay.

The Paris-based brand will set up camp at the Rosewood Le Guanahani on the Caribbean island for the season, opening Jan. 24. and running through April.

“I love that my brand Pompom Paris, which is made completely in France and sold in St-Germain-des-Prés, has found a second home in the gorgeous and iconic Le Guanahani hotel,” the granddaughter of Sonia Rykiel told WWD.

The luxe-meets-laid-back label features upscale athleisure such as velour track suits and rhinestone-studded T-shirts. In addition to items curated from the collection, the pop-up will have an exclusive “Miss Saint Barth” shirt in the brand’s signature font on offer.

“The most exciting part about creating clothes for me is to see them worn by women and I love the idea of dressing not only the Parisian woman but also the St. Barth girl and the international woman traveling from all over the world,” Rykiel said, calling the clientele a “glamorous, well-traveled, modern woman.”

Rosewood Le Guanahani managing director Martein van Wagenberg explained why the hotel partnered with the brand: “Pompom Paris is elegant yet sensual, polished yet effortless, simple yet alluring. Lola Rykiel’s vision for her brand falls perfectly in line with the ethos of our resort, and we are excited to showcase the very essence of St. Barth through her pieces,” he said.

The hotel reopened in November following a four-year makeover.

Rykiel launched the Pompom brand in 2019, and opened the first outpost in Paris’ Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood last May.

