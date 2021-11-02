×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Accessories

Manolo Blahnik Brand Marks 50 Years

Business

Matchesfashion Losses Widened by COVID-19, Brexit

London-based String Ting Moves From Viral Phone Accessories to Vintage Clothing

The brand build a name for its popular phone straps, favored by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande among others. It's now venturing into clothing for the first time.

String Ting makes foray into clothing
String Ting makes foray into clothing Courtesy of String Ting

STAYING POSITIVE: String Ting might have started as a small lockdown side hustle, but after enjoying many a viral moment it’s quickly evolving to include collaborations with buzzy label Hillier Bartley and a new venture into vintage clothing.

Founder Rachel Steed-Middleton started the brand in the summer of 2020 after seeing how badly some of the people around her were affected by the COVID-19 crisis and wanting to teach her children the importance of “doing something beyond themselves.”

The idea was simple: Creating the “beaded equivalent of a lemonade stand” by hand-beading sunglass chains, bracelets, or phone straps and selling them for charity.

Between the colorful, optimistic beads and child-like designs, the brand took off and had many viral moments, as the likes of Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner shared selfies with String Ting beaded straps hanging from their phones.

Related Galleries

“It was a difficult time with people looking for human spirit optimism and I was creating something colorful and positive that everyone could connect to. Beads are also tactile, it connects with your inner child and brings back memories of creating things,” said Steed-Middleton. “Plus it’s just fun having it on your phone and not having to carry a bag. The phone is becoming the new bag these days.”

To keep up the momentum now that the world is opening up, Steed-Middleton is starting to connect with other creatives on collaborations and looking beyond the brand’s popular phone straps.

String Ting x Hillier Bartley
String Ting x Hillier Bartley Courtesy of String Ting

The brand has just debuted a collaboration with Hillier Bartley of phone straps featuring its signature crystals with Hillier Bartley’s bunny logo. “We matched our two signatures but also it’s about women coming together. Katie has become a tremendous mentor, and there’s something incredible about women who are senior in their field sharing knowledge,” added Steed-Middleton.

She is also delving into clothing for the first time — while keeping her tongue-in-cheek aesthetic and slow growth approach.

Partnering with a number of vintage wholesalers in London, the brand sourced a selection of vintage pieces ranging from Yves Saint Laurent herringbone coats to Benetton polo shirts, and gave them a new lease on life by adding some of the brand’s cartoonish illustrations and child-like flair.

String Ting makes foray into clothing
String Ting makes foray into clothing Courtesy of String Ting

“Seeing the vast warehouses these wholesalers worked from made it clear we were doing the right thing, choosing to work with vintage clothing,” added Steed-Middleton, who made a point to keep prices accessible, between 30 pounds and 250 pounds.

“I want everybody to be able to have a piece, the idea is that it’s merch. Our focus is to share the brand ethos through this launch.”

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

String Ting Moves From Viral Phone

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad