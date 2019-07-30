LONDON — London Beauty Week will make its debut in Covent Garden in September with a series of masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions on sustainability and the state of the industry. A competition titled “Britain’s Next Big Beauty Brand” will also launch during the week where start-up companies will compete for the chance to secure mentorship.

The showcase is a partnership between Covent Garden and the British Beauty Council and will be held from Sept. 11 to 15. It will coincide with London Fashion Week, which runs from Sept. 13 to 17.

“Covent Garden has London’s biggest selection of global beauty brands per square meter, so this is an opportunity to celebrate and look at new innovations in this increasingly valuable industry as it continues to grow,” said Michelle McGrath, director of Covent Garden.

The area is home to a number of brands including Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Jo Malone and Deciem. Boots also unveiled its new beauty concept store there last month.

“Beauty is a buoyant sector and contributes significantly to the U.K. economy. As a growing industry that is a force for good, we are focused on supporting brands and creating jobs via our three pillars: reputation, education and innovation,” said Millie Kendall, ceo of the British Beauty Council.

Earlier this month, the council released its first report ‘The Value of Beauty,” which quantifies and classifies the value of the industry to the U.K. economy.

In 2018, the beauty sector generated 27.2 billion pounds in consumer spending, contributed to 28.4 billion pounds to the nation’s gross domestic product and supported 590,500 jobs. It also showed an upward trend in high-steet retail, with an increase of 1,394 beauty service spaces over the past year, however, retailers of beauty products did decline by 169.