LONDON — Online showcases have become the norm for fashion schools to present works from graduates amid the coronavirus disruptions.

London College of Fashion has taken over its social media channels from June 30 through the month of July to showcase the work of the class of 2020.

Curated into five themes: body, connection, discovery, identity and renewal, sustainability and technology remain a key focus for this year’s graduates.

For example, Emi Tanimura from the fashion design and development pathway is presenting multifunctional garments made from upcycled materials inspired by Tanimura’s experience as part of the homeless community, while women’s wear student Maria Gemra’s “Moving to Mars” collection is driven by the need to create more sustainable fashion, and making it more accessible. It uses one-piece pattern-cutting techniques and easily recyclable fabrics.

Other highlights include Alice Khor, who fuses traditional elements from her home country of Malaysia with modern technology, and Hannah Cooper, whose collection features garments made from natural fibers and dyed with flowers, catering to the modern, sustainability-conscious woman.

Roni Brown, head of college at LCF said the class of 2020 will be forever known as the students who graduated against the odds in extraordinary circumstances.

“I am incredibly proud of how the LCF class of 2020 has responded to recent events, showing a level of ingenuity which ranks them amongst the best in the world. Now, more than ever, we are calling on the fashion industry to back our graduates, not only to celebrate and amplify their achievements but also to employ them and invest in their endeavors,” Brown added.

LCF’s online fashion takeover will lead to the University of Arts London’s online Graduate Showcase. Bringing together all six colleges of UAL, including London College of Fashion, Camberwell College of Arts, Central Saint Martins, Chelsea College of Arts, London College of Communication and Wimbledon College of Arts, for the first time in its history, the digital platform, created by IBM, will broadcast graduate work spanning fashion, design, communication, art and performance.

