×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

London Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Year of the Rabbit

The Design Museum in London will trace the history of the sari, while Brooks Brothers is the latest to launch a Year of the Rabbit capsule.

By
Hikmat Mohammed, Jean E. Palmieri, Lisa Lockwood
Plus Icon
Priya Khanchandani, Head of Curatorial, wears a distressed denim sari by designer Diksha Khanna, alongside (left to right) a Folia sari, by Raw Mango, 2021; a Shimma Saree, by Norblack Norwhite, 2017, and an Ekori sari, by Raw Mango, 2022, at the Design Museum in London, for the announcement of their summer exhibition, The Offbeat Sari (running from May 19 - September 17, 2023). Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)
Priya Khanchandani, head of curatorial at the Design Museum, wears a distressed denim sari by designer Diksha Khanna, alongside saris that will be displayed in "The Offbeat Sari" exhibition. PA Images via Getty Images

HIGHLIGHTING THE SARI: Design beyond design.

The Design Museum in London’s Kensington will be hosting the first large-scale exhibition in the U.K. on the Indian sari, titled “The Offbeat Sari.”

The exhibition will run from May 19 to Sept. 17 with tickets on sale now.

Priya Khanchandani, the museum’s head of curatorial, leads the showcase, which will bring together more than 90 examples of saris on loan from designers and studios across India.

“There’s a huge South Asian diaspora here in London, so Indian fashion obviously connects with them, but I think the cultural sector is changing and people from different backgrounds with different voices are being given the opportunity to tell different stories,” Khanchandani told WWD at the press conference for the exhibition.

Related Galleries

The exhibition will unfold in three parts, covering the themes of transformations, identity and resistance and new materialities.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Natasha Poonawalla attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Natasha Poonawalla wearing a sari with Schiaparelli metal body armor at the Met Gala in May 2022. Getty Images

The first section will focus on the sari’s historical context and how it waned in popularity in the ’90s; the design innovation of the one-piece cloth, and the sari in contemporary art.

Khanchandani wants to use the exhibition to tackle any stereotypes surrounding the sari.

“India’s fashion scene is one of the biggest in the world and it’s time for it to be known beyond its shores,” she said.

“This is not ceremonial wear or something religious or for special occasions. This is street culture and everyday wear in which young people are expressing themselves and it’s extremely relevant,” added Khanchandani, explaining that the sari is a tool which women use to express and empower themselves. She referenced images of women skateboarding and mountain climbing in the garment.

The exhibition moves on to unfolding the gender politicalization of the sari. The sari is traditionally made by men, from the embroidery to the craftwork, which are part of everyday family life. 

In the exhibition, Khanchandani explores the growing numbers of men adopting the sari across India.

The last part of the show centers on the technicalities of the sari, which will be demonstrated with hung examples rather than the use of mannequins. The section will highlight India’s expansive textile industry and the way it’s moving into the 21st century. 

An example Khanchandani spoke about was Rimzim Dadu’s gold sculptural sari made from hair-thin stainless steel wires.

“I want design in this institution to break out into all sorts of spaces, but fashion in particular, it has all sorts of possibilities that are not often fully explored,” Tim Marlow, chief executive officer and director of the museum, told WWD last year. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

MARKING THE YEAR: Brooks Brothers is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit by creating a capsule collection with Gold House, a leading changemaking organization for Asians and Pacific Islanders.

The limited-edition capsule for men and women features classic Brooks Brothers pieces such as the candy stripe button-down oxford, Fair Isle sweater and French terry sweatshirt, all updated with a rabbit motif in honor of Lunar New Year.

A piece with rabbit motif from the Brooks Brothers Lunar Year capsule.

For every item sold, Brooks Brothers will donate $5 to Gold House, which works to fortify relationships among the Asian Pacific community and with other marginalized communities; invests in the next generation of Asian Pacific founders, creatives and social impact leaders, and promotes Asian Pacific projects.

“We are proud to support Gold House, the leading organization dedicated to the success and visibility of Asians and Pacific Islanders,” said Ken Ohashi, chief executive officer of Brooks Brothers. “For Lunar New Year, and all year-round, we are invested in fostering achievement and accomplishment of all individuals across our diverse communities.”

Bing Chen, CEO and cofounder of Gold House, added: “Gold House is grateful for Brooks Brothers’ commitments to the Asian and Pacific Islander community. We are excited to collaborate with one of the world’s most storied and heralded brands.”

The collection is available for sale at select Brooks Brothers stores around the world as well as online. — JEAN E. PALMIERI

A YOGA CAUSE: Equinox will launch BodyNext Yoga by Equinox in partnership with The Body Agency Collective, a nonprofit committed to advancing gender health care equality and serving marginalized women and girls around the world.

Equinox has teamed up with The Body Agency and its founder, Kate Roberts, a global social entrepreneur and women’s health advocate, to provide girls and women with the right to healthy bodies and safe care.

This month, Equinox will launch BodyNext Yoga by Equinox, hosting 90-minute fundraising yoga events in Washington, D.C., and New York. These events will begin with an educational portion presented by The Body Agency for guests, followed by a one-hour yoga class led by Equinox instructors.

BodyNext Yoga by Equinox will raise funds to distribute The Body Agency Dignity Kits, which are curated for women and girls enduring humanitarian crises around the globe and need basic essentials to help maintain their confidence, self-esteem and safety. Each Dignity Kit costs $49 and will be made up of products focused on good hygiene and health.

The Body Agency Collective.

The first class will be held in D.C. on Jan. 21 followed by New York City on Feb. 4, with each class spot costing $100, the price of donating about two Dignity Kits. The first event takes place at Equinox Sports Club, 1170 22nd Street NW in Washington, D.C., while the New York event takes place at the Equinox Sports Club at 160 Columbus Avenue. People can sign up for the class and also donate to the organization online. — LISA LOCKWOOD

JUST READ IT: Need a little inspiration before the start of the spring sports season? Nike is ready to help.

Next month, the sporting goods giant will release “No Finish Line,” a new book that encourages the next generation of athletes to image “the infinite possibilities of design and sport.”

NIke 'No Finish Line.'
The new Nike book. courtesy

Nike, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, takes a look back at its history and also offers its vision for the next half-century.

The book includes a forward by John Hoke, Nike’s chief design officer, as well as a speculative fiction piece by journalist Geoff Manaugh and essays by Sam Grawe, who wrote the book “Nike: Better Is Temporary,” who describes five major changes that design may undergo in the coming years after interviewing more than a dozen Nike designers, scientists, engineers, researchers and executives.

“It’s been said that the best way to predict the future is to create it,” Hoke wrote. “At Nike, we wholeheartedly agree. For over 50 years, we’ve endeavored to create a better future for athletes. This compels us forward, always. When we say, ‘There is no finish line,’ it’s not a lazy reference to an unending grind or destination-less journey, but rather an expression of our belief in the limitless potential of sport — and design.”

The book touches on sport research, technology and manufacturing and includes illustrations by Bráulio Amado and synthesized imagery by PWR.

The pocket-size paperback will retail for $26 and will be available beginning Feb. 14 at bookstores in the U.S., Europe and Asia. — J.E.P.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Hot Summer Bags

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Design Museum Plans Sari Show, Brooks Brothers Marks Chinese New Year

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad