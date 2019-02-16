NATURAL WOMAN: The zero-waste concept label Vin and Omi served up a green cocktail of a collection this seasonal. Dresses at the fashion show were made from organic nettle, cow parsley and linen fabric from the English Cotswolds, while olive green and mandarin latex fabrics were sourced from the brand’s plantation in Malaysia.

Chunky knitwear was fashioned from “combed-off” alpaca wool that had been donated from Vin and Omi’s friends, while Jodie Kidd returned to the runway after 10 years, opening the show in a floral-print dress.

Other garments were made from recycled plastic bottles while the fish-shaped bags came from old vinyl film posters, part of a long-term strategic partnership with the outdoor media owner Ocean Outdoor. Those vinyl pieces will eventually be developed into a retail line, with sales and profits to be donated to the Marine Conservation Trust.

Vin and Omi also got their green fingers on the models’ makeup: Decorative plasters on the models’ faces were made from bamboo fiber while metal foil flowers on the hats and jackets came from cans that had been collected by the homeless in Birmingham, England. The design duo also showed off a biodegradable perfume holder that was designed for Floral Street, the eco-friendly fragrance label that partnered with Vin and Omi for fall 2019.

In a preview, Vin, who co-founded the brand, said this collection wasn’t purely artistic expression, or aimed at proving how committed the brand is to the environment. The brand has spent the past 17 years trying to achieve a zero-waste business, and is now looking to grow further at retail.