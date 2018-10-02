WINDOW SHOPPING: London’s Serpentine Sackler Gallery will present its first fashion-focused exhibition, “Passer-by,” which opens this week and runs until Jan. 6. Produced by Atelier E.B, the creative company set up by fashion designer Beca Lipscombe and artist Lucy McKenzie, the exhibition focuses on the future of retail display.

The gallery has been sectioned into three distinct spaces with a focus on the mannequin as the central theme. There is a bespoke showroom housing Atelier E.B’s latest collection, alongside a display of photography and historical materials and a series of works by contemporary artists.

This series spotlights the work of more than 30 artists including Tauba Auerbach, Calum Stirling and Elizabeth Radcliffe encompassing fashion, sculpture, commercial design and film displayed to look like a retail emporium.

The exhibition explores the relationship between window dressing in the digital age and mannequins from Adel Rootstein, the famed mannequin-maker. Atelier E.B has also invited these artists to visualize and create modern display fixtures.

Atelier E.B’s previous collections — as well as its new collection — are showcased as part of the exhibition, with pieces hung in windows and dressing rooms and customers encouraged to try on and order items.