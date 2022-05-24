×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

Lonely Ghost Gives New Meaning to Loneliness

The pandemic increased the rate of severe loneliness to 21 percent from 6 percent, according to a 2021 survey of respondents in 101 different countries.

A hoodie from Lonely Ghost’s “Text
A hoodie from Lonely Ghost’s “Text Me When You’re Lonely” collection. Courtey

NO LONGER ALONE: Modern love, like everything else, has been reconfigured by the pandemic. Now the streetwear brand Lonely Ghost is giving new meaning to “wearing your heart on your sleeve.”

The company launched a capsule line, called the “Text Me When You Get Lonely” collection, that addresses modern loneliness. Indy Blue, the label’s founder and a social media influencer, is trying to play up positivity and make loneliness not such a taboo. Noting how people are lonely any day of the year, the founder is trying to foster self-acceptance in that area and to let the lonesome know “you aren’t alone even when you’re lonely.”

The prevalence of loneliness caused by lockdowns and the pandemic has increased in recent years with younger adults being among those more greatly impacted. The socialization effects of COVID-19 caused severe loneliness to hike to 21 percent, compared to 6 percent prior to the pandemic, according to a survey of respondents in 101 different countries. The issue of loneliness is becoming addressed more openly in public forums. Earlier this month, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge encouraged people to reach out to those suffering from loneliness with “small acts of kindness,” during a taped radio broadcast tied to Mental Health Awareness Week.

Related Galleries

To sweeten the appeal of the solitary life, Lonely Ghost has joined forces with the chocolate company Tony’s Chocolonely. The first 600 orders will receive a special Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bar. That also makes them eligible to win one of three prizes by finding a “lonely ticket.” Along with whatever lonely-inspired attire they purchased, the three winners could win a year’s supply of Tony’s Chocolonely — 365 candy bars; a $250 Lonely Ghost gift card, or round-trip tickets for two people to visit the Lonely Ghost team in Utah. The candy company aims to ensure equality in the cocoa chain, and to fight against illegal child labor on cocoa farms, especially in West Africa.

The range of Lonely Ghost TMWYL products include sweatshirts, a baseball cap, phone case, a key chain and a lighter retailing from $8 to $65.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lonely Ghost Encourages Self-acceptance With New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad