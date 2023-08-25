Lonely Ghost and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream Unite to ‘Melt in the Moment’

WHAT’S THE SCOOP: Designer and brand collaborations span a spectrum of categories far beyond the fashion sector. However expansive that frontier might be, one area that is not overpopulated is artisanal ice cream.

Excluding Lela Rose, who would occasionally churn her own ice cream and sell it with her children from a window of their TriBeCa apartment in the summer, fashion-backed ice cream has never really been a thing. That notwithstanding, Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lonely Ghost have joined forces for a co-branded Double Dough ice cream flavor and a sprinkling of apparel.

The flavor consists of chocolate chip cookie dough in a buttery brown sugar custard with a dash of molasses and sea salt. The Lonely Ghost-made capsule is comprised of two T-shirts, a sweatshirt and a hat — all with affirmative messages. The combination is meant to highlight a “Melt in the Moment” mantra, as in carpe diem.

Like the Jeni’s Double Dough ice cream once the collaborative Lonely Ghost apparel sells out — that’s it. Photo Courtesy

Although the owners of each company did not know one another personally, they have a shared sensibility of positivity. Now a James Beard winner, Jeni Britton started Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in 2002 with an emphasis on the creative input and direct and fair trade ingredients. Four years ago, India Blue Severe and Bronson Christensen dreamed up Lonely Ghost as an experiential lifestyle brand. Jeni’s and Lonely Ghost first connected last year when the ice cream maker relaunched its Sunshine flavor with a campaign that was designed to drum up discussion about Mental Health Awareness Month. Both brands are big on positivity and community engagement. With that in mind, they have debuted Jeni’s first cookie dough ice cream, Double Dough.

Two T-shirts are part of the limited run Jeni’s 8 Lonely Ghost assortment. Photo Courtesy

Like the ice cream, the clothing is a limited run with an emphasis on self-love, soul searching and living life on your own terms. To spread that message, Lonely Ghost hosted a pop-up event at the Jeni’s Connors Park scoop shop in Chicago on Wednesday with special offers. Online shoppers can find the apparel on Lonely Ghost’s site with retail prices ranging from $39 to $129. The more affordable Double Dough is being sold via Jeni’s Scoop Shops and via its site.